Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,166 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 355,388 shares of company stock worth $11,706,725 and have sold 1,973,048 shares worth $65,311,268. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.