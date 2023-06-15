Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,340 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

