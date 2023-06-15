Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

