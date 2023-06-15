Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $77,404,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LMT opened at $452.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

