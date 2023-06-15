Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 33,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 117,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

