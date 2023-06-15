Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

