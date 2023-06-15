Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -693.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

