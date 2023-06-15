Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.6 %
EW opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
