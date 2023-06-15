Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

