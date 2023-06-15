Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,497. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $413.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

