Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,042,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

EOG opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

