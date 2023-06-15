Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $102,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $806.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.05%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Articles

