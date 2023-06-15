Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $740,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

