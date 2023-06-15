Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.40 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

