Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

