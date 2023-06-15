Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,195 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.