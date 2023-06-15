Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.