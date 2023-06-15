Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 626,439 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,830,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAX opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $802.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 33.85%. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

PAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

