Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.