Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
