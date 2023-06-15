Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Funko by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 457,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 189,706 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $673.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

