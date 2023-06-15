Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

