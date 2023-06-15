Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $180.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

