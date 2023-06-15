Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 112,227 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,227 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Personalis had a negative net margin of 165.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

