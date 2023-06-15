Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $247.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of -484.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.25.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

