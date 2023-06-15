Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

