Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

