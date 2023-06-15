Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 30,473 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,473 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.