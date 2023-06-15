Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

