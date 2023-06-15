Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $491.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

