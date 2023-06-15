Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.