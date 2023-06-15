Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
