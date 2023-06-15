Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 1,778 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $103.26 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

