Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 223.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.