Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 53,830 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,660,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after buying an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $806.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $92.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $102,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

