Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

