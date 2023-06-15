Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

NYSE:GE opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

