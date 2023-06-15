Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

