Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.