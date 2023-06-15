Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,874,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

