Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $14 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

