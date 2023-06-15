Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,013,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,947 shares during the quarter. Personalis comprises 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Personalis by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Personalis Trading Down 6.9 %

PSNL opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 165.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.