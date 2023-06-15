Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

