Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.