Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 548,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

