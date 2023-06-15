Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $765,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 72,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $5,641,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.