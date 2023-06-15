Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,813,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $447.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.92 and its 200 day moving average is $473.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

