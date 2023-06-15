Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chart Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. CL King began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.