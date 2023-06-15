Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

NYSE:V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

