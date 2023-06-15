Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.