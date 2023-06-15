Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.66. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.39.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

