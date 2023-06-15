Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 6,644,368 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3,245.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for approximately 44.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $196,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

