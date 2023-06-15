Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Blackstone by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

BX opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

